SCI-TECH

Space Station fires thrusters to dodge collision with satellite: NASA

NewsWire
0
0

The International Space Station was forced to fire thrusters to dodge a collision with a satellite, NASA has said.

The engines were fired for more than six minutes. To avoid the approaching satellite, the station also had to slightly raise its orbit.

“The orbital outpost manoeuvred out of the way of an Earth observation satellite early Monday,” the space agency wrote in a blogpost.

“The docked ISS Progress 83 resupply ship fired its engines for just over six minutes slightly raising the station’s orbit to avoid the approaching satellite,” the post added.

The satellite appears to have been an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite launched in 2020, according to Sandra Jones, from NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Space.com reported.

In a tweet Dr. Jonathan McDowell, astronomer and astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, narrowed the possible candidates down to Nusat-17, noting the constellation’s orbital decay.

Nusat-17 is one of ten commercial observation satellites that was launched in 2020 and are operated by geospatial data company Satellogic, the report said.

“The Nusat constellation is one of several whose orbits are slowly encroaching on the ISS’s orbit,” McDowell noted.

Meanwhile, NASA noted that the new orbital trajectory will not impact the upcoming departure of the NASA-SpaceX Crew-5 mission that has wrapped up after months aboard the ISS.

NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann as well as Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina would undock from the ISS at 5.05 p.m. March 9, for a scheduled splashdown at 9.25 p.m. March 10.

20230309-150202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google releases 2nd Android 13 Beta with thrust on user privacy

    Google Pixel 7 Pro an ideal device for Indians in hybrid...

    PhonePe enables Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform for UPI

    Internet access spending improves academic outcomes: Study