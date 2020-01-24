Space tech vital for attaining Modi’s goals: Jitendra Singh

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Central Minister of State for the Department of Space and Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh has said the Indian Space Researh Organisation (ISRO) is an important cog in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi goals.

“Department of space, ISRO and space technology will play crucial role in achieving Modi’s dream of seeing India as a $5 trillion economy,” said Singh on Tuesday, while addressing the National workshop on Space-bound Information support for decentralised planning update.

Singh said the current time is the most happening and indulgent time for ISRO.

He thanked Modi, highlighting that space technology can connect every Indian in more than one way.

Singh inaugurated the aNational Workshop on Space-based Information Support for Decentralised Planning (SISDP)-update on Tuesday.

ISRO launched the SISDP on a request from the previously existing Planning Commission to help gram panchayats in basic planning with the inputs received from the satellite.

On Tuesday, Singh also launched the Bhuvan Panchayat V3 portal, for data analytics, data visualisation, automatic reports and others.

