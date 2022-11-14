SCI-TECHWORLD

SpaceX buys big ad campaign on Twitter for Starlink

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has bought a large advertising package available on Twitter, the micro-blogging platform that he recently acquired.

According to internal records from the platform viewed by CNBC, the campaign will advertise Starlink, a satellite internet service owned and run by SpaceX, on Twitter in Spain and Australia.

A Twitter ‘takeover’ is the term used to describe the advertising campaign which SpaceX has brought to promote Starlink.

When a company purchases one of these packages, they often spend more than $250,000 to have their brand shown at the top of the Twitter timeline for an entire day.

The first three times a user opens the micro-blogging platform on the day or days of the expected takeover campaign in Australia and Spain, they will receive brand messages from Starlink.

“SpaceX has not typically purchased large advertising packages from Twitter,” the report said.

Meanwhile, recently, SpaceX had announced that Starlink would be available for recreational vehicles (RVs) in December.

Starlink for Rvs would allow users to get immediate access to high-speed, low-latency Internet while in motion, at any location where the company provided active coverage.

The flat high performance service could connect to more satellites because of its broad field of view and improved GPS capabilities, providing reliable connectivity wherever it was needed.

20221114-161804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B2B fintech platform Rupifi raises $25 mn to boost BNPL biz

    Huge asteroid to zoom past Earth this week

    Lockdowns linked to rise in eating disorder symptoms

    Galaxy S21 FE gets January security patch as its first-ever update