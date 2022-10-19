BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

SpaceX could spin off Starlink as public company by 2025: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Tech billionaire Elon Musk could spin Starlink off from SpaceX and carry out an initial public offering by 2025, media reports said.

According to tech analyst firm CCS Insight, as Starlink’s “revenue becomes more predictable and it gains more and more users, the company is spun off to raise capital to expand its constellation of satellites” to meet the growing demand for its services, reports CNBC.

“We think it makes perfect sense,” Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, was quoted as saying in an interview.

“Starlink is going to need to invest heavily,” he added.

Wood said an initial public offering (IPO) will help drive investment into SpaceX, push international expansion, and “make Starlink the go-to player for satellite broadband”.

SpaceX executives have spoken about an IPO over the last couple of years. In 2021, Musk said SpaceX would take Starlink public when revenue becomes more predictable.

Earlier this year, Musk told employees an IPO of Starlink was unlikely until 2025 or later, a report said, citing the billionaire’s comments from an all-hands meeting of SpaceX employees.

Musk previously targeted an offering as soon as this year, according to an email to SpaceX employees obtained by CNBC. The email, sent by Musk in May 2019, said “it will probably make sense to take Starlink public in about three years or so”.

20221019-184604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Recovering petroleum demand to support OMCs profitability: Fitch

    Pre vs post DeMo: Black money deals down 75-80%, housing sales...

    Union Budget: Boosting demand by leaving more money with consumers likely...

    Iran says reserves of 60% enriched uranium hit 25 kg