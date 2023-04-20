SCI-TECHWORLD

SpaceX’s Starship ready for second launch attempt on Thursday: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

SpaceX’s Starship is ready for its first orbital test flight on Thursday, CEO Elon Musk said.

This will be the second launch attempt, as the first on Monday was scrubbed at the last minute due to an issue with the pressurisation system on Starship’s first stage, a huge booster called Super Heavy.

“All systems currently green for launch,” Musk wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, he tweeted that the company is working on many issues to prepare for the launch.

“The team is working around the clock on many issues. Maybe 4/20, maybe not,” Musk said.

Meanwhile, the company updated on its website: “SpaceX is targeting as soon as Thursday, April 20 for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket from Starbase in Texas.”

“The 62 minute launch window opens at 8:28 a.m. CT (6:58a-pm IST) and closes at 9:30 a.m. CT (8:00a-pm IST),” it added.

If successful, the Super Heavy booster will make a hard splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico about eight minutes after liftoff today.

Starship’s upper-stage spacecraft will make a partial lap around Earth, coming down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii around 90 minutes after launch.

“With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship,” the company said.

Musk had previously said that there is only a 50 per cent chance that the first-ever orbital mission of SpaceX’s huge Starship vehicle will be a success. But he also stressed that SpaceX is building multiple Starship vehicles at the South Texas site.

These will be launched in relatively quick succession over the coming months, and there’s about an 80 per cent chance one of them will reach orbit this year.

SpaceX aims to use Starship as a fully reusable transportation system to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond.

20230420-120207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NASA’s Parker Solar Probe makes 15th close flyby of Sun

    SVB executive was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Just 12% firms utilising AI to outpace their rivals: Report

    Google to merge Duo, Meet into single platform