Spain-born Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams said on Tuesday that he will play for Ghana in the FIFA World Cup. However, his younger brother Nico has decided to continue playing for Spain’s U-21 side.

The 28-year-old announced through a video posted on his social media accounts.

“It’s about time,” said a Twitter post by Ghana’s national team. “Welcome to the Black Stars.”

Although Williams was born in Spain, his parents are originally from Ghana, and despite playing in a friendly game for Spain in May 2016, he is able to switch his loyalties.

“Every step that we take in life has significance and we evolve and look to the future. My parents have always tried to teach me values based on humility, respect and love and they have shown me the way I have to face life to continue to grow as a person,” said Williams in a statement.

“That is why I feel that the moment has arrived to discover my roots, with myself and with all of Africa and Ghana and what that means for me. I want to return a small part of what they have given us.”

“From now on, I will defend the colours of Ghana, giving everything at every moment. I am one more of the ‘Black Stars’,” added the 28-year-old striker.

Williams was Athletic’s top scorer last season with eight goals in La Liga. Williams was a member of Spain’s youth squads and made one appearance with the main team in a friendly against Bosnia in 2016.

