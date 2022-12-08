SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Spain head coach Luis Enrique leaves role after FIFA World Cup exit

NewsWire
0
0

Luis Enrique on Thursday left his role as Spain head coach after the team was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by Morocco.

The 52-year-old was in the charge of the side since 2018 and guided Spain to the Euro 2020 semifinals.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) issued a statement thanking Enrique for his service and expressing its desire to start a new project for the national team.

“The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years,” the statement read.

“The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and his collaborators.

“Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, Jose Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach,” it added.

Spain suffered a disappointing last-16 exit at the tournament in Qatar after losing to Morocco on penalties on Tuesday. Before that, they thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening group game of the World Cup but their possession-based game saw them accused of being “boring” as they drew 1-1 with Germany and lost 2-1 to Japan.

Spain under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente has been recommended for the new national head coach role but his appointment must be approved by the board, who are meeting on Monday.

De la Fuente has been part of the Spanish set-up since 2013 and has coached their youth teams. He led Spain to a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

20221208-193403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Germany remain a magic bag ahead of 2022 World Cup in...

    Mumbai City FC seal loan move for Lallianzuala Chhangte

    Lyon and Paris FC expelled from French Cup for fan disturbance

    I-League 2021-22: Rajasthan United ready to take on experienced Punjab FC