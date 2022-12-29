WORLD

Spain keen to support UN peace operations in Lebanon: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has affirmed his country’s keenness to support the work of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the National News Agency reported.

“The Spanish battalion is the largest of the participating teams in UNIFIL since 2006,” Sanchez said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during his visit to Beirut, capital of Lebanon, where he also inspected the Spanish battalion operating within the framework of UNIFIL, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sanchez praised Lebanon for hosting Syrian refugees and expressed his understanding of “Lebanon’s insistence to guarantee the voluntary return of the displaced to their homeland,” noting Spain would make every effort “through the European Union to support Lebanon in this regard”.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati thanked Spain for its participation in the UNIFIL with a battalion of more than 600 peacekeepers, noting it was the largest Spanish military force outside its country.

Mikati also vowed all-out efforts to identify those who attacked the UNIFIL Irish peacekeepers on December 14 and bring them to justice.

20221229-051403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban escorted Americans to gates of Kabul airport in secret pact...

    Women’s World Cup: Australia maintain unbeaten streak with five-wicket win over...

    S.Africa’s ruling ANC starts conference to elect new leader

    SpaceX’s Starship won’t take 1st flight in August: Report