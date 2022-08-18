WORLD

Spain reduces energy use by 3.7% in 1st week of restrictive measures

Measures introduced by the Spanish government a week ago to save energy have already led to a 3.7 per cent fall in the demand for electricity, Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge Teresa Ribera said.

The main measures limit air conditioning in workplaces, public buildings, shops, and commercial centres to 27 degrees, and 25 degrees in bars and restaurants, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, lights must be turned off on public buildings and in shop windows from 10 p.m.

The measures are aimed at helping Spain reach the European Commission’s target of reducing gas consumption by 7 per cent between August 1 and March 31 next year.

“Between the first and second week of August, we have seen a fall of 3.7 per cent in the demand for electricity in our country (…) which we can attribute to a greater awareness in homes and companies towards the responsible use of energy,” said Ribera .

“The response has been extraordinarily positive,” she said, adding that society must “make an effort to respond in a united manner” to the energy crisis.

Ribera highlighted that the reduction in energy use has taken place in the middle of a heatwave, demonstrating that in Spain, “the tendency is clear in terms of solidarity in behaviour and understanding the situation”.

Amid the heatwave in Spain, some 31,500 hectares of forest and scrubland have been destroyed in the fire and two people have died since July 17.

A drought has lasted for months, while severe heat, which experts attribute to climate change, reported across the country.

