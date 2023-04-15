WORLD

Spain registers 3.3% inflation in March

The annual inflation in Spain stood at 3.3 per cent in March, the lowest level since August 2021, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

However, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages continue to climb, with a 16.5 per cent increase recorded in March, mainly due to increases in the cost of vegetables and meat, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which doesn’t include the price of unprocessed food or energy products, dropped by 0.1 per cent to 7.5 per cent — 4.2 points above the general rate of inflation, said the INE.

According to the country’s Ministry for Economic Affairs, Spain has one of the lowest inflation rates in Europe.

20230415-110006

