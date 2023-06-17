SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Spain seek Nations League triumph to consolidate De la Fuente as coach

NewsWire
0
0

The Spanish national team will look to claim their first UEFA Nations League title when they play Croatia in Rotterdam on Sunday.

The Spanish booked a consecutive appearance in the final with an impressive 2-1 win against Italy on Thursday, with a display of controlled football in midfield and pace in attack.

Substitute Joselu was in the right place at the right time to win the game and the striker, who is being linked with a possible return to Real Madrid from Espanyol, has a chance of being in Sunday’s starting 11.

Thursday’s win lifted some of the pressure off Spain’s coach, Luis de la Fuente after defeat in Scotland in March, with the Spanish sports paper Diario As reporting that defeat to the Italians would have seen the former Under-21 coach sacked and replaced by former Rayo Vallecano boss, Andoni Iraola, a Xinhua report said.

While that seems harsh on a man who has only been in the job for three games, no doubt winning the Nations League would give De la Fuente plenty of credit for the foreseeable future, although it will not be easy against the Croatians.

Croatia who finished third in last year’s World Cup showed that was no fluke with an impressive 2-1 win over hosts, the Netherlands on Wednesday and despite the game going to extra time, they have had 24 more hours to recover than the Spanish.

That means De la Fuente will probably make some changes to his starting 11, despite Thursday’s impressive display, with Marco Asensio in for Rodrigo Moreno in the attack.

Rodrigo Hernandez was again impressive in central midfield alongside Mikel Merino and if both are fit, they will probably start, while despite Robin la Normand being unlucky to concede a penalty for handball on his debut, he was good in the air and formed a good understanding with Aymeric Laporte in Spain’s all-French central defense.

Unai Simon pulled off a couple of reflexes saves to justify his return in goal, while veteran full-backs Jordi Alba and Jesus Navas were also solid, with the desire for fresh legs, the only reason for De la Fuente to consider bringing back Dani Carvajal or handing a debut to new Real Madrid signing, Fran Garcia.

20230617-160403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Late goals see Real Madrid to easy win at home to...

    No need for official football regulator, says English Premier League

    Olympics: USA stunned as women’s football tournament gets underway

    Ex-Brazil midfielder Menezes takes charge of the national U-20 side