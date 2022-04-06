WORLD

Spain to expel 27 Russian diplomats

Spain will expel 27 Russian diplomats and embassy staff in the next few days, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has said.

Albares told journalists on Tuesday that Yuri Korchagin, the Russian Federation’s ambassador in Madrid, was not included in the list of those being expelled as Spain aims to keep the channels of negotiation open with Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Spain is thus following in the footsteps of a number of European countries that have announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

