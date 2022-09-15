The Spanish city in the Alicante region, La Nucía will host IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 at the Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano arena.

The dates are set for November 14-26.

“Many of the fans have witnessed our youth boxers at the various continental tournaments, and it’s time they shined on the international stage. Some of the boxers might well become superstars of our sport, and this is a unique moment to see their first steps towards elite boxing. This is a great opportunity to discover new talents and show passion for our sport,” IBA president Umar Kremlev said in a statement.

“Spain has many talented young boxers, and this IBA Youth World Boxing Championships will give an impetus to the boxing development in the country. I want to thank Spanish Boxing Federation for their hard work towards making this tournament a success,” he added.

Spanish Boxing Federation turns 100 years in 2022, and this championships will become their first-ever world-class event. Before, Spain hosted only continental-level events.

President of the Spanish Boxing Federation Felipe Martinez awaits to welcome athletes from around the world to his home country.

