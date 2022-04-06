HEALTHWORLD

Spain to lift indoor mask rule after Easter holidays

NewsWire
0
0

Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias has said she has proposed to the government that face mask legislation for most indoor settings be removed after the Easter holidays.

If the government goes ahead with the plan, the new rule is likely to be in force on April 20, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I have proposed that in the Cabinet meeting (held on April 19) we will pass a decree that will mean masks are no longer obligatory indoors,” Darias on Wednesday said on the Ministry’s social media site, adding the change would come into effect the following day.

“Thanks to the high level of immunisation in the population, we are in a favourable situation,” she said.

The Minister explained masks would still be required in certain situations, such as on public transport, in hospitals and residential care homes.

Spain ended the obligatory use of face masks outdoors in February.

Spain has recorded a total of 11,578,653 Covid-19 cases and 102,747 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to official data.

20220407-024625

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cuba maintains stable rate of daily Covid-19 infections

    Kerala sees fewer samples tested, but positivity rate below 8%

    Global Covid caseload tops 410 mn

    Moderna seeks US FDA nod for Covid booster shot