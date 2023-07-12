INDIA

Spain under 2nd heat wave, temperatures to soar above 44 degrees

NewsWire
0
0

Temperatures in Spain will increase to more than 44 degrees Celsius as a second heat wave will continue in the country until Thursday, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Due to a ridge of hot air coming from the Sahara, the Iberian Peninsula is experiencing one of the hottest weeks of this year, prompting the AEMET to put several parts of the country on red alert, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the south, the provinces of Cordoba and Jaen are among the hottest, with maximum temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius, while in the southeastern city of Murcia, it could exceed 42 to 44 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday in the north of the peninsula and parts of the Balearic Islands, while in the southern part of the country it will continue to be extremely hot, with high temperatures of over 40 degrees, according to AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo.

The maximum peak of the second heat wave in Spain was recorded on Monday in the town of Loja in the southern province of Granada, with 44.6 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

The first heatwave of the summer took place in the last week of June when 23 provinces were at risk (yellow) or significant risk (orange) as temperatures reached as high as 43 degrees.

At the end of March, high temperature caused a wave of fires that lasted for several days in both the east and north of Spain, foreshadowing a hotter-than-normal summer.

2023071237976

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fed up with domestic dispute, cop murders wife in Gujarat

    Major scam unearthed in Delhi’s auto rickshaw permit transfer process, 14...

    Elderly man bitten by pet dog, lodges complaint with LMC

    Go Airlines to evaluate legal options to attach Pratt & Whitney...