SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Spain upset Portugal to win group, Czechs relegated in UEFA Nations League

NewsWire
0
0

Spain won the UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Tuesday as Alvaro Morata’s late goal edged out Portugal 1-0, while the Czech Republic were relegated after losing to Switzerland in the last round of group matches.

In a duel in Portugal’s Braga, the hosts almost opened the scoring in the 32nd minute through Diogo Jota, who received a long pass from Bruno Fernandes and unleashed a shot towards the top right corner that Unai Simon kept out with a brilliant one-handed save.

The Portuguese were in total control during most of the game but Spain stayed in the contest and took the lead in the 88th minute. A long ball into the box from Dani Carvajal was headed by Nico Williams across to Alvaro Morata, who lashed it into the goal, reports Xinhua.

In that match, Morata shot three on target out of his four attempts. So far, the Atletico Madrid forward has scored 13 goals under Luis Enrique — no Spanish player has bagged more for the current head coach.

It was the Spaniards’ first competitive win away against Portugal since 1934. They joined Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands in Nations League finals tournament in June 2023.

Elsewhere, during the clash between Switzerland and the Czech Republic, the hosts’ Remo Freuler scored the opener in the 29th minute with a clever short-range header and Breel Embolo extended the lead one minute later. Seconds before the halftime break, the visitors reduced the deficit as Patrik Schick scored with a left-footed finish from David Zima’s low cross.

In the second half, Czech’s Tomas Soucek saw his penalty saved by Yann Sommer, making the final score 2-1.

Thus, Spain topped Group 2 with three wins, two draws and one defeat, one point above second-placed Portugal. Switzerland held third place while the Czech Republic were relegated to League B.

In other Nations League League B games on Tuesday, Serbia gained promotion to League A after beating Norway 2-0 thanks to Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goals, while Manchester City star Erling Haaland tried hard to score but was unable to successfully link up with his teammates. Slovenia held Sweden to a 1-1 draw and kicked the latter to relegation.

20220928-083404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran’s 2022 FIFA WC qualifiers postponed to June

    Controversy in La Liga as Real, Barca vote against investment deal

    AFC Cup Qualifiers: Bengaluru out of contention after goalless draw

    Akash Mishra signs three-year extension contract with Hyderabad FC