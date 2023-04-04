WORLD

Spanish EU Council Presidency to revive Cyprus peace talks: PM Sanchez

NewsWire
0
0

Spain will take an initiative to restart the stalled Cyprus peace negotiations when it takes up the rotating six-month Presidency of the Council of the EU on July 1, the country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said during his working visit here.

At a joint press conference with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Sanchez on Tuesday added that Spain’s initiative would focus on a solution provided for by numerous UN resolutions and on international law.

“Cyprus can rely on us on this issue. We’ll take an initiative for the restart of the dialogue between the parties,” he said.

Christodoulides said he was pleased with Sanchez’s statements and that he looked forward to a positive result, as Spain has a good relationship with Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that they also discussed the Spanish EU Council Presidency’s other priorities, which include energy, immigration, the Ukraine crisis, the fiscal crisis EU countries are faced with and the bloc’s strategic autonomy.

Cyprus was partitioned when Turkey sent troops to intervene in the island’s northern part in 1974 in response to a coup staged by the military rulers of Greece at the time. Several UN-led efforts to negotiate an agreement for the divided island have been inconclusive till date.

20230405-030403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India hands over 50 more buses on SL’s 75th Independence anniversary

    YouTube Music for Wear OS rolls out Wi-Fi, LTE streaming

    Australia’s consumer confidence falls for 5th straight week

    Google Pixel 7a may be equipped with 8GB of RAM