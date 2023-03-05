SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Spanish Para-Badminton International Toledo: Pramod Bhagat settles for silver in singles, bronze in mixed doubles

NewsWire
0
0

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat had to settle for silver in the singles SL3 category when he went down to England’s Daniel Bethell in the finals at the Spanish Para-Badminton International Toledo 2023.

The finals lasted 58 minutes, Pramod Bhagat looked a little out of touch in the first set but made a strong comeback in the second. But his efforts were insufficient to push the match into the third set. The final score read 6-21 and 18-21.

In the mixed doubles semi-final, Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass who competed in XD – SL 3 – SU 5 went down fighting to France’s Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the semi-finals and had to settle for a bronze. The final score read 17-21 and 13-21.

In the Men’s doubles, Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam who competed in MD – SU 5 went down to the Indian pair of Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar in the Quarterfinals. In a tightly fought match, Pramod and Sukant went down in 3 sets, the final score read 20 -22, 21-12 and 20-22.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam who competed in SL4 went down to France’s Lucas Mazur. The match lasted for 30 minutes and the final score read 13-21 and 10-21.

20230305-192803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gopi sir and Mathias have told us we have to win...

    Para Badminton World Championships: Debutants Nithya, Ramadass record easy wins; Nagar...

    BWF World Championships 2022: Sindhu handed tricky draw; Lakshya, Srikanth, Prannoy...

    Badminton: Eurosport acquires broadcast rights for BWF India Open 2023