Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat had to settle for silver in the singles SL3 category when he went down to England’s Daniel Bethell in the finals at the Spanish Para-Badminton International Toledo 2023.

The finals lasted 58 minutes, Pramod Bhagat looked a little out of touch in the first set but made a strong comeback in the second. But his efforts were insufficient to push the match into the third set. The final score read 6-21 and 18-21.

In the mixed doubles semi-final, Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass who competed in XD – SL 3 – SU 5 went down fighting to France’s Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the semi-finals and had to settle for a bronze. The final score read 17-21 and 13-21.

In the Men’s doubles, Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam who competed in MD – SU 5 went down to the Indian pair of Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar in the Quarterfinals. In a tightly fought match, Pramod and Sukant went down in 3 sets, the final score read 20 -22, 21-12 and 20-22.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam who competed in SL4 went down to France’s Lucas Mazur. The match lasted for 30 minutes and the final score read 13-21 and 10-21.

