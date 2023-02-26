SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Spanish Para-Badminton: Pramod, Sukant win gold in men’s doubles

NewsWire
0
0

Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam clinched gold in the men’s doubles at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2023 Level 2 tournament.

In the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 category, Pramod and Sukant defeated the Indian pair of Tarun and Nitesh in a tightly contested 3 sets, 22-20, 12-21 and 21-9.

Whereas, the ace shuttlers had to settle for silver in their singles category.

Pramod went down fighting to England’s Daniel Bethell in straight sets. The match lasted 46 mins and the final score read 18-21 and 8-21 and had to settle for a silver medal in the SL 3 category.

Sukant went down fighting to India’s Tarun in a tightly contested 3 sets. The final score read 21-12, 8-21 and 13-21 to settle for a silver medal.

20230226-200003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All England Open Championships: Lakshya Sen enters quarters with win over...

    BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: India beat Slovenia 5-0 in...

    CWG 2022: Easy openers for Sindhu, Srikanth as India beat Pak...

    PV Sindhu clinches Singapore Open title after beating Wang Zhi Yi