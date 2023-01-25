WORLD

Spanish Parliament waves through 3rd set of anti-crisis measures

NewsWire
0
0

The Spanish Congress, or lower chamber of Parliament, has passed a new package of measures aimed at boosting the economy and alleviating the effects of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on the economy.

The proposals tabled by the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were approved with an overwhelming majority and included measures like the abolition of a four percent sales tax on basic foodstuffs, such as milk, bread and eggs, and the halving of a 10-per cent sales tax on pasta and different kinds of cooking oil, reports Xinhua news agency.

The package also maintained the free travel passes already available for local and middle-distance trains, along with a 50-per cent fee reduction for long-distance trains.

The energy price caps introduced earlier by the government were also retained.

In addition, low-income families will benefit from a one-off payment of 200 euros ($218).

20230125-103002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    25 people arrested in Germany for plotting to overthrow state (Ld)

    Japan to release oil reserves to reduce prices

    German Chancellor calls for negotiated solution to Ukraine crisis

    Guterres stresses importance of elections in Libya