The Spanish Police have said that they have seized 2,555 kilogram of hashish and 30 kilogram of marijuana during an operation in the country’s northern region of Aragon.

This is believed to be the biggest single drug seizure ever recorded in the country. The police on Wednesday also arrested three individuals and seized automatic weapons and other items, Xinhua news agency reported.

The haul formed part of an operation which has been ongoing since the start of July in the town of Sos del Rey Catolico. The authorities focused their investigation on a house that was suspected of being used as a depot for illicit drugs.

This is the first time that what is called a ‘nursery’ has been detected, said the Head of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade, Carlos Garcia.

“That is where drugs are stored so they can then be sold elsewhere, in this case probably in Europe.”

The Police also seized an AK-47 rifle, a Colt pistol, several iPhones, fake number plates, a radar jamming device and a metal detector.

