WORLD

Spanish woman dead in Havana hotel explosion

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a 26-year-old Spanish woman has found at the site of the explosion that occurred in Havana’s Hotel Saratoga, the Cuban Ministry of Tourism announced.

Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia said that the explosion took place on Friday during the unloading of a tanker truck carrying about 10,000 litres of liquefied gas, reports Xinhua news agency.

A Spanish man was injured in the blast, according to Cuban tourist group Gaviota, which operates the hotel.

Official figures showed that at least 26 people were killed and 80 injured in the explosion.

A total of 46 people, including 15 children, are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday visited the explosion site, where rescue efforts continued as firefighters and emergency workers, equipped with heavy machinery, were removing the rubble and searching for survivors.

According to Cuban state TV, 19 people are still missing.

Located opposite Cuba’s National Capitol building, the five-star hotel was preparing to reopen on Tuesday as part of the country’s bid to revive tourism.

20220508-152123

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: White Ferns head coach steps down after team’s...

    Deals worth over $1 bn inked during China-LAC business summit

    S.Korea to raise private gathering size limit to 8

    Guterres urges rich states to deliver $100bn for climate action