INDIA

Sparks fly in Rajya Sabha over demand for discussion on Chinese transgressions

NewsWire
0
0

The Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed heated exchanges between the Opposition and the treasury benches over demand for discussion on Chinese transgressions at the LAC.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The Chair should allow opposition’s notices on the issue as this is an important issue and all the members want a discussion. “

The request was ignored by the Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was on the Chair, and the house was adjourned till 12 p.m but not before the Congress MPs trooping to the Well of the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh warned the members to refrain from making comments on the Chair.

Accusing the opposition of disrupting the proceedings and disallowing the House to function smoothly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Congress is not bothered about the common man’s issue.”

Apparently, there was lack of coordination between the Opposition as Nadimul Haque of Trinamool Congress went ahead with the Zero Hour issue and so did Mahua Manjhi of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

However, the Chair said it had received eight notices under rule 267 but was rejecting them.

