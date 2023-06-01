BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Spartan Poker announces 15th edition of India Online Poker Championship with highest-ever prize pool of Rs 47 cr

NewsWire
0
0

Spartan Poker, the destination to Indias largest poker tournaments, arrived with the 15th edition of the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) on June 1 with a colossal 47 crore guaranteed prize pool, the largest in the history of Indian poker circuit.

This edition of IOPC will be hosted on Spartan Poker, BlitzPoker, PokerHigh, PokerDaddy, and Myteam11. Celebrating the momentous event, Spartan Poker has rolled out its brand new campaign JoinThePokerEvolution by roping in the famed Rocket Boys character who played the Father of ISRO to take Poker into Space and uncover the reel version behind the discovery of gravity.

Jashn-e-poker, the theme for this year’s flagship mega event, is a call out to all poker pros and enthusiasts to come and be a part of the 15th edition celebrations with a special theme – ‘Toh Aao India, Saath Milkar Manayein – JASHN-EPOKER’.

With the highest-ever prize pool of Rs 47 crore, the 15th edition promises to be a poker carnival to remember. The 18-day carnival, which will conclude on June 18, is packed with 142 remarkable tournaments and the participants stand a chance to win the prestigious ‘Golden Crown’ made of 18 carat gold and 0.6 carat diamonds.

20230601-205405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari passes away in Kanpur

    Petrol, diesel prices raised again for 2nd consecutive day

    Now get iPhone 14 within minutes via Blinkit in India

    Union Cabinet meeting begins ahead of Budget presentation