Spartan Poker, the destination to Indias largest poker tournaments, arrived with the 15th edition of the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) on June 1 with a colossal 47 crore guaranteed prize pool, the largest in the history of Indian poker circuit.

This edition of IOPC will be hosted on Spartan Poker, BlitzPoker, PokerHigh, PokerDaddy, and Myteam11. Celebrating the momentous event, Spartan Poker has rolled out its brand new campaign JoinThePokerEvolution by roping in the famed Rocket Boys character who played the Father of ISRO to take Poker into Space and uncover the reel version behind the discovery of gravity.

Jashn-e-poker, the theme for this year’s flagship mega event, is a call out to all poker pros and enthusiasts to come and be a part of the 15th edition celebrations with a special theme – ‘Toh Aao India, Saath Milkar Manayein – JASHN-EPOKER’.

With the highest-ever prize pool of Rs 47 crore, the 15th edition promises to be a poker carnival to remember. The 18-day carnival, which will conclude on June 18, is packed with 142 remarkable tournaments and the participants stand a chance to win the prestigious ‘Golden Crown’ made of 18 carat gold and 0.6 carat diamonds.

20230601-205405