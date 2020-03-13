Speaker has to decide on floor test: Sibal

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Amid political drama in Madhya Pradesh where the Kamal Nath-led Congress government is facing a serious crisis, senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal said that it is within “the jurisdiction of the speaker to decide on the floor test.”

He cited Uttarakhand High Court judgement which allowed Harish Rawat government to prove majority on the floor of the house.

Sibal lambasted the BJP for the horse trading in the state with more than 16 MLAs are held in Bengaluru.

When asked if the government will survive he said, “it will be decided on the floor of the house” adding that the chief minister will be able to tell the exact situation.

Kapil Sibal suggested that the government should bring amendment in the 10th Schedule if they believe in good and clean politics and suggested that the MLAs who go against the whip of the party should be debarred from contesting elections life long and should not be allowed to hold any post for 6 years after the disqualification.

The Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh has been asked to prove majority by the Governor but the list of business does not include the trust vote on Monday.

The Chief Minister called on the Governor Lalji Tandon post-midnight late on Sunday seems to have set the two key constitutional bigwigs on collision course.

Nath seems to have told the Governor that some Congress MLAs are held ‘captive’ in Bengaluru.

Speaker N.P. Prajapati has by selective acceptance of resignations hinted at intrigues in store. Only six of the 22 Congress legislators’ resignations, sent through BJP members, have been accepted so far. The rebel legislators, are lodged in Bengaluru including six sacked ministers. Though the Speaker summoned the rebels to meet him in Bhopal on March 13 to ascertain if they resigned voluntarily or under pressure, they could not leave Bengaluru as their chartered flight was suddenly cancelled for unknown reasons.

