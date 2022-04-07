US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19 and will quarantine, an aide announced on Thursday.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted, adding that she’s “fully vaccinated and boosted.”

Hammill also said Pelosi, 82, will quarantine consistent with federal health guidance, Xinhua news agency reported.

A planned congressional delegation to Asia, led by Pelosi, “will be postponed to a later date,” according to Hammill.

