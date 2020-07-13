Speaker retains membership of Aditi Singh, Rakesh Singh

Lucknow, July 14 (IANS) The Congress suffered a major setback in Uttar Pradesh as the petition demanding the termination of two party MLAs Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh was rejected by the Speaker after a long hearing. Both the suspended MLAs will continue to be MLAs.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit gave the decision in this regard on Monday as he said that the petition regarding to cancel the membership of Congress rebel MLAs carries no weightage. The Speaker retained the membership of Aditi Singh, MLA from Rae Bareli and Rakesh Singh, MP from Harchandpur, Rae Bareli.

The petition to cancel the membership of rebel MLAs was filed by the Congress under the defection law.

Welcoming the decision of the Speaker, MLA Aditi Singh told IANS that truth might suffer but it can’t be defeated.

–IANS

