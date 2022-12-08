Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urged members not to put out their grievances regarding not getting a chance to speak in the House, on social media.

During Question Hour, as Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was replying to questions, Birla interrupted him to inform the members regarding this.

“Many members are very quick to point out on Twitter that they don’t get a chance to speak in the House. They say that the Speaker doesn’t give them chance to speak. I request them not to write about Lok Sabha on social media,” Birla said.

