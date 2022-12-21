ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Speaking Banarasi came easily to Sushmita Mukherjee for ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’

Film and television actress Sushmita Mukherjee got candid about her role in the new show and how she adapted to the character and its Banarasi dialect.

She said: “Being a Bengali from Bundelkhand, I speak a little Banarasi as well so when I was offered the role, I didn’t find speaking Banarasi challenging, since the show’s background belongs to Banaras so I was able to adapt to the character and the dialect with ease.”

Sushmita has been part of several films and TV shows. She did films like ‘Dil Toh Deewana Hai’, ‘1920 London’, ‘Mastizaade’, ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum 3’, and many more. She also appeared in daily soaps such as ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’, ‘Kavyanjali’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Dosti Anokhi’, among others.

She said further: “The character of Rekha that I portray is quirky and unique, and I’m extremely thrilled to work on this show since it includes many different elements that will amuse the audience. I’m confident the viewers will adore this show, and I hope they do so and make it become popular.”

The show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ is a story of a girl who always dreams of getting a caring and loving mother-in-law but finally after marriage she finds out that her mother-in-law is a ghost. It is a blend of comedy and drama.

It will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

