The 49th birthday of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be celebrated on Sunday by his supporters with a 5100-kg cake.

The huge cake will be 14 feet high and will have a diameter of 12 feet.

According to reports, nearly five lakh people in various cities, including Ayodhya, will recite the Hanuman Chalisa on the occasion.

The celebration will be done on a massive scale since the chief minister has worked for the return of the BJP to power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources close to Yogi Adityanath said that the chief minister has never celebrated his birthday and is not even aware of the preparations being done for the occasion.

In the past five years as chief minister, he has shunned celebrations and has only accepted greetings from his political colleagues and bureaucrats.

20220603-134601

