The scope and mandate of Special Campaign 2.0 from October 2 to October 31 to reduce pendency has been expanded and all regional offices have been included in the campaign, apart from all ministries or departments and all attached or subordinate and autonomous bodies of the Centre.

Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Wednesday launched the exclusive ‘Swachhata’ portal for the Special Campaign 2.0, scheduled to begin on October 2.

Developed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the portal– www.pgportal.govlin/scdpm22 — is dedicated to Swachhata and reducing pendency of work in government offices.

The minister said that till date, more than 67,000 sites have been identified by the ministries/departments of Government of India for conducting the cleanliness campaign and it is likely to touch one lakh sites by September 30. There were only 6,000 sites in the first special campaign undertaken in October 2021.

The minister informed that during the first phase of Special Campaign in October 2021, about 12 lakh sq ft of space was freed up in offices for productive use and Rs 62 crore was earned from disposal of scrap.

The minister said the activities included indoor and outdoor cleanliness campaign, disposal of scrap, weeding out of outlived records and disposal of pending references from the MPs, state governments, inter-ministerial references, Parliament assurances and public grievances.

Singh said, “The Special Campaign 2022 reinforces importance of timely disposal of references and a clean work space and it is expected to cover over 1.5 lakh post offices, overseas mission/posts, railway stations, and other public offices in mission mode during the month-long campaign.”

