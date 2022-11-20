Hyderabad police have decided to act firmly against violators of traffic rules, especially wrong side driving and tripling on motorcycle by imposing hefty fines.

A special campaign to enforce the new rules will be launched from November 28. However, the traffic police will undertake a week-long awareness drive from November 21.

Those violating the wrong side driving rule will now have to shell out a fine of Rs 1,700 against the current penalty of Rs 1,100. While the penalty for triple riding remains unchanged at Rs 1,200, the police have decided to enforce the rule strictly.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.V. Ranganath said that the special drive is aimed at enhancing road safety. He stated that the traffic police has recast attention on personal safety of personal motorists and decided to conduct a special drive against wrong side driving and triple riding to avert road traffic crashes.

He pointed out that during 2020, as many as 15 people lost their lives due to wrong side driving while triple riding resulted in the death of 24 people in Hyderabad.

The data shows that there were 21 deaths due to wrong side driving and 15 due to triple riding. During 2022 (upto October 31), wrong side driving and triple riding have led to 15 and 8 fatalities, respectively.

“The data contemplates the need for severe action to prevent loss of lives, which can be saved just by observing simple traffic rules,” he said.

The drive of educating the commuters against wrong side driving and triple riding will start from November 21. The special drives/enforcement on wrong side/triple driving will commence from November 28.

The joint commissioner requested citizens to abide by the traffic laws as a measure for their own safety and others too.

Hyderabad Traffic Police hereby inform that these special drives and execution of operation ROPE is solely aimed at smooth flow of traffic and regulation and individual road safety.

Operation ROPE’ (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments) was launched last month to end traffic chaos and jams.

Police Commissioner C.V. Anand had announced that the traffic police would become more hawkish, sparing no violator while stressing on quality of enforcement rather than quantity.

A total of 40 inspectors and sub-inspectors along with 100 home guards and 100 women personnel have been attached to the traffic wing will be deployed to ensure free flow of traffic in the city.

20221120-102203