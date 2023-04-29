INDIALIFESTYLE

Special campaign underway in Gurugram to curb wrong-side driving, triple-riding

NewsWire
0
0

A special campaign is underway in Gurugram to prevent wrong-side driving, triple riding and vehicles plying without number plates, to educate people about traffic norms.

According to data shared by the Gurugram Traffic Police, a total of 390 traffic challans of wrong-side driving, 151 challans of triple riding, 184 challans of without number plate and 644 challans without high-security registration plate (HSRP) have been issued since Thursday since the campaign began.

The police said that they will start a drive to educate commuters about wrong-side driving and triple-riding.

Deputy Commissioner of police (traffic), Virender Vij, said: “The Gurugram traffic police will launch such campaign on time to time basis to curb traffic violations”.

“We appealed to citizens to abide by traffic rules for their safety as well as the safety of other commuters. Special drives will ensure smoother traffic flow and a safer motoring experience,” Vij said.

Recently, an ACP’s vehicle was hit by a cab driven on wrong side in Gurugram.

20230429-123204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditya Chopra explains how he reimagined DDLJ as a Broadway musical

    Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka wraps up shooting for Tamil film ‘Prince’

    Golfer Aditi Ashok back to lead Indian challenge in Women’s Indian...

    LS adjourned for the day amid uproar over MoS Ajay Mishra