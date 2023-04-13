Toronto Premium Outlets first-ever festival will celebrate Eid.

The Chaand Raat festival from 12 pm to 9 pm on April 20 features an ethnic pop-up bazaar with 50 local vedors that will feature street food, free henna and a magic show.

The outlet mall located on Steeles Avenue in Halton Hills says that “There will be endless things to see, shop and eat!”

“In the midst of all the fun, don’t forget to strike a pose and snap a celebratory photo at the Eid Storybook Village selfie station,” the news release sent to CanIndia News read. “Say Eidi!” and enter for the chance to win a giveaway.

To enter, take a shopping selfie at the selfie station, post to Instagram and tag & follow @toronto_po using the hashtag #ultimateeid. The selfie station will be located in the Main, Front Entrance Court Yard.

Shoppers can also avail of Eid discounts from April 13 to 23. Special deals offer up to 65% off at several brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, Aritzia, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger, Sunglass Hut and more.