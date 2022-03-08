HEALTHINDIA

Special immunisation drive for women in UP

With a drop of over 10 per cent in the rate of routine immunisation of women during the pandemic, the health department in Uttar Pradesh has launched a seven-day special drive to vaccinate women.

The data of the state health department shows that the immunisation coverage in 2019-20 was 94 per cent which fell to 84 per cent in 2020-21. The rate went further down in 2021-22 (till January) to 81 per cent.

The special drive will now focus on pregnant women and children under two years of age who missed their routine immunisation doses during the pandemic.

Known as Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0, the drive aims to cover more than 2.8 lakh expectant mothers and 9.1 lakh children over the next seven days. The drive involves 1.3 lakh immunisation sessions.

The Union health ministry had identified 56 districts to be covered in the drive on priority, but Uttar Pradesh has decided to launch the drive across all 75 districts.

