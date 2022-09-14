INDIA

Special NIA court in Kerala convicts ISIS terrorist

NewsWire
0
0

A special NIA court in Kerala’s Ernakulam on Wednesday convicted accused Shaibu Nihar V.K alias Abu Mariyam in a case pertaining to involvement in activities of proscribed terrorist organisation IS.

The court held him guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was initially registered by Kerala Police against eight accused persons under the UAPA on November 6, 2017 and re-registered by NIA on June 1, 2018.

“Investigations has established that accused Shaibu Nihar raised funds with the intention of furthering the activities of ISIS/Daesh and provided the same to co-accused for their intended travel to Syria. Shaibu Nihar was arrested on April 9, 2019 from Calicut International Airport, Kerala on his arrival from Doha, Qatar,” the NIA had said.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on September 19.

20220914-235402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First-ever sports carnival in Chandigarh for persons on wheelchairs

    Delhi cops carry out combing ops in Yamuna Khadar, 2 criminals...

    People of African origin participate in I-Day celebrations in Hyderabad

    Relaxo Footwears’ shares decline over 5% on weak Q4 earnings