Special prayers in K’taka for Ram Temple event in Ayodhya

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (IANS) Special prayers in all temples across Karnataka will mark the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an official said on Wednesday.

“Prayers will be offered in all temples across the southern state for the smooth construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya,” an official of the state Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowment (Muzrai) department told IANS here.

A circular issued on state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s advice on Tuesday directed the temples to follow all the Covid-induced guidelines, including wearing of mask, washing hands with sanitiser and maintaining 6-feet distance by priests and devotees for the prayer event and invoking the presiding deity.

“The special prayers are meant to seek divine blessings for the welfare of all the people across the country,” said the official, citing the circular in Kannada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ‘bhumi pujan’ in the afternoon and will lay a 40 kg silver brick to start the construction of the temple.

To ensure peace and maintain law and order in Karnataka, home minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed the police to tighten security and step up vigil across the state.

Ban order under section 144 of the CrPC on assembling of more than 5 people in public places has been issued in sensitive districts of Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Kodagu and Mangaluru across the state.

“It is the duty and responsibility of every citizen to abide by the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ram Mandir as there was no room for controversial statements or untoward incidents during the occasion,” said Bommai after reviewing the situation.

As per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, no public meetings or events are allowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Bommai also directed the police to watch posts on social media platforms and act against those instigating unlawful activities.

“Peace committee meetings were held at police stations and additional security personnel deployed at places of worship and prayers in cities and towns across the state to maintain peace and harmony,” added the official.

Vigilance has also been stepped up in border districts and check-posts to regulate the movement of people and vehicles through the day.

