Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced the mandate of the Independent Special Rapporteur David Johnston who was appointed to investigate foreign interference in the last two federal elections.

“Canadians should have confidence in the democratic systems that serve them,” Trudeau said in a written statement. “As Independent Special Rapporteur, Mr. Johnston will play a crucial role in reinforcing the integrity of and upholding Canadians’ confidence in our democratic processes, and I look forward to receiving his recommendations on how we can keep taking steps to ensure Canada is protected against any attempts at undermining our democracy.”

The Prime Minister’s Office says Johnston will assess the extent and impact of foreign interference in Canada’s electoral processes, including by examining information related to the 2019 and 2021 federal elections to determine what the government did to defend Canada against electoral interference. He will also identify any outstanding issues requiring attention.

Johnston is also tasked with recommending any additional mechanisms or transparent processes, such as a formal public inquiry, he deems necessary to reinforce Canadians’ confidence in the integrity of our democratic institutions by May 23. Additionally, he will identify innovative approaches and improvements in the way public agencies work together to combat foreign interference in our electoral processes. Johnston will submit regular reports to Trudeau, which will also be shared with Leaders of the Opposition and made available to Canadians.

To fulfill this mandate, he will be given complete access to any relevant records and documents, classified or unclassified. He will consult and work with institutions, agencies, and officials across the federal government – including the Communications Security Establishment, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the Privy Council Office, and Elections Canada – as well as political parties represented in the House of Commons. He is expected to complete his review by October 31.