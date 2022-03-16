Amid the ongoing controversy over director Vivek Anihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers, including chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan watched the movie on Wednesday night.

A special screening of the film was organised for the cabinet ministers at Lakeview Residency hotel. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was accompanied with his wife Sadhna Singh during the show.

Chouhan said, “I have come here to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’. This movie tells the story atrocities against Hindu in Kashmir. Several Hindu people were forced to leave the their homes and families and it all happened in India and after Independence. I would urge everyone in the state to watch the film.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also congratulated director Vivek Agnihotri for “showing courage to make film on such serious subject”.

Targeting the Opposition Congress, Chouhan said, “Those not watching this movie, they are trying get away with fact.”

The state government has made the film tax free in the state and have urged theatre owners not to hike the ticket price for the movie.

The state Home Ministry has also announced to provide special leave for cops to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ with their families.

Helmed by Anupam Kher and Mithun Chraworthy, the film highlights the atrocities against Kashmir Pandits in 1990s when they were “killed, prescribed and forced” to leave their homes overnight.

