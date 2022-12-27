SOUTH ASIAWORLD

‘Special security plan’ for Islamabad after suicide attack

NewsWire
0
0

After a suicide attack that rocked Pakitan’s federal capital, the Islamabad Police on Tuesday issued a ‘special security plan’ considering the current security situation, media reported.

While sharing the plan on Twitter, the law enforcement agency said that at least 25 temporary security check posts have been established at different locations in Islamabad.

The authorities will be using safe city cameras to record Red Zone entrances while the metro bus service passengers’ video will also be recorded.

The police requested the residents and foreigners to carry their identification documents. The residents were also advised to use excise office issued number plates on vehicles, Geo News reported.

“Legal action will be taken against illegal number plates and unregistered vehicles,” warned the police.

The citizens have also been advised to register tenants and employees at the nearest police station or khidmat markaz. Citizens employing unregistered local or foreign workers will also be investigated, it further said.

The police urged citizens to report any unusual activity on their helpline 15.

Since the suicide attack in Islamabad, multiple foreign missions have advised their citizens and staff to limit their movement due to the security situation in the city.

The Saudi embassy has issued a security alert for its citizens in Pakistan, advising them to remain careful and limit their movement, Geo News reported.

While the Australian high commissioner also said officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city.

A few other embassies have also advised their staff and citizens to restrict their movement for some time during the ongoing holidays, particularly until January 1.

On Sunday, the US Embassy in Islamabad advised its mission personnel to avoid “non-essential and unofficial” travel in the federal capital throughout the holiday season days after the suicide attack.

In a statement, the embassy said that the directions have been issued in light of Islamabad being placed on high alert due to security concerns.

“As Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy is urging all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season,” the statement stated, Geo News reported.

20221227-172003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Time has come for the final push: Maryam to Imran

    Nepal’s ruling alliance wins majority of seats in 4 of 7...

    Flour crisis looms over Pak as mills reduce wheat procurement

    UN human rights office renews call for China to release all...