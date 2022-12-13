The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court to examine the promotion of 246 women Army officers, a special selection board has been convened in the first half of January next year.

Senior advocate R. Balasubramanian, representing the Central government, told a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that the issue of promotion of these women officers will be examined by the special selection board.

The bench, also comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, told the petitioners’ counsel it is seized of the matter and the government is saying that by January 23, the special selection board will be over.

The bench said it will keep the matter after January 23, and scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 30. It also asked the government to file an updated report, before the board’s results are put out.

On December 9, the top court had observed that the Army has not been fair to the women officers who claimed delay in promotion after they were granted permanent commission following an apex court direction in 2020. The top court had queried the counsel, representing the armed forces and the central government, that why these women officers were not considered for promotion in October.

The counsel, representing the women officers, had contended that since the 2020 judgment, 1,200 junior male officers have been promoted. The top court was informed that the Army has sanctioned 150 seats for promotion of women officers.

The apex court was hearing a plea by 34 women Army officers, who claimed that junior male officers are being considered over them for promotions to perform combat and command roles in the force.

