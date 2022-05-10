The Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday held a special session to mark its golden jubilee celebrations.

Governor Dr Haribabu Kambhampati presided over the special session, conducted by Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.

Assam Speaker Biswajit Daimary was also present.

Chief Minister and Leader of the House Zoramthanga, while addressing the special session, said that the memorandum of settlement, better known as the Mizoram Peace Accord, 1986 is a shining example of the benefits of peace and it is upon us to take the message of peace to the rest of the nation and to the world.

The history of the Mizoram Assembly can be traced back to 1952, with the formation of the Lushai Hills Autonomous District Council under the Assam government.

The District Council existed for a period of four terms. With the elevation of Mizoram into a Union Territory, the first Assembly session was held on May 10, 1972. The first Assembly was composed of 33 members, out of which 30 were elected and three were nominated.

The Assembly also four terms and then was enlarged to 40 members with the attainment of statehood in 1987.

20220510-235211