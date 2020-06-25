Special song pays tribute to COVID frontline workers

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Celebrities including Rajniesh Duggall, Krushna Abhishek, Raju Srivastava, Urvashi Dholakia and Mugdha Godse have come together for a special song titled “Jai Hind Jai Bharat” to pay tribute to the frontline warriors in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song evokes feelings of immense gratitude to the people fighting the battle with the virus on the frontline. Rajniesh shared the song on his social media.

“This is for all the frontline warriors who have been fighting for us everyday, risking their lives, guarding us fearlessly.. we salute you,” he wrote while sharing the song.

The song is produced and directed by Sonu Vijan and composed by Dhruv Dhalla, sung by Aabhik Ghosh and Kanchhan Srivas.

–IANS

