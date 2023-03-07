A special Bihar government team met labourers from the state in Tamil Nadu in Chennai on Tuesday.

The team was headed by state Rural Development Secretary Bala Murugan D., who assured the labourers that the videos of “violence” that went viral on social media appeared to be completely fake and hence, there is no need to panic.

All Bihari labourers are safe here and the working environment is smooth, he said. The special team also met state government officials as well.

It also visited the affected areas in Tamil Nadu and also assured migrant labourers that the Bihar and Tamil Nadu Police have been working hard to identify those people responsible for uploading the fake videos.

Earlier on Monday evening the Bihar government had booked 4 You Tubers for uploading fake videos on social media, which led to panic among Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leaders have targeted the Mahagathbandhan government on account of these videos.

20230307-182602