Special teams to check drunken driving, over-speeding on Holi

With Holi celebrations around the corner, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said that special checking teams will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 vulnerable points to check the incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving among others across the city on Wednesday.

According to traffic cops, these special traffic police checking teams will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations or intersections all over Delhi along with PCR and local police teams to check drunken driving, red light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, driving/riding without helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers and radar guns will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidences of over-speeding.

“Further, as per the directions of Supreme Court Committee on road safety, in cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over speeding, driving licence will also be seized and liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months,” an advisory stated.

“Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorized persons, performing stunts, driving without licence,” it said.

Traffic cops also appealed to all motorists to avoid traffic violations, especially drunken driving, over speeding, triple riding, riding without helmet, driving in the wrong carriage way, etc.

