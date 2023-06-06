ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Special video shows how ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ was restored for re-release in theatres

As the Sunny Deol-starrer 2001 blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ gears up for re-release in theatres, the makers of the film have shared a video showing how the film was restored.

The film will be released in 4K Resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format. This special edition of the film will bring back the magic of the superhit film with enhanced visual quality and an immersive viewing experience.

The video showcases how the makers went above and beyond by adding new features to the film to give an extravagant cinematic experience to the fans. The visual effects were carefully integrated to enhance the visual experience without compromising the film’s essence, while the sound of ‘Gadar’ also underwent a thorough restoration process.

All the footages, visual effects, sound, and background music were compiled and rendered into the final 4K version.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ showcases the powerful love story set against the backdrop of Partition.

Presented by Zee Studios, the film is all set for re-release in theatres on June 9.

