Special voter camps set up in 28 Delhi govt colonies

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer launched a two-day special voter camp in 28 government colonies, here on Saturday.

The camps are being organised under the ‘Systematic Voters’ Education & Electoral Participation’ (SWEEP) programme to sensitise voters about the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

They have specially been set up for the government employees where they and their family members can register names in the voter list and also update other information, if required. For this, Form 6, Form 8, Form 8A and others have been made available at the camp.

It will provide government employees, transferred to Delhi, an opportunity to take part in the elections. It would help in achieving the aim of ‘no voter to be left behind’, said Ranbir Singh, Chief Election Officer, Delhi.

These camps are being organised in the government localities of Kidwai Nagar, Commonwealth Games Village, New Moti Bagh, R.K. Puram, Kidwai Nagar West, Hudco Place Extension, Kaka Nagar, Asian Games Village, Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, Vinay Marg, Pandara Road, Rabindra Nagar, Bharti Nagar, Lodhi Road Complex, Sarkar Patel Marg, AdrewsA Ganj, Chanakyapuri, Hudco Place, Nanak Pura, Bapa Nagar, Shahjahan Road, Vitthalbhai Patel House, Moti Bagh, Pandara Park, Tilak Lane, Lodi Estate, Akbar Road and Safdarjung Road.

People who have attained the age of 18+ years and are living in these localities may get themselves registered as voters and claim voter I-card.

In these camps, the information regarding the voting process is also being provided and EVMs and VVPAT machines are also on display.

–IANS

san/pcj