INDIA

Special Vyapam court sentences two to four-year rigorous imprisonment

NewsWire
0
0

A special Vyapam court on Thursday awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment to two accused in a case related to the police constable recruitment exam of 2012 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, known as Vyapam.

The court sentenced Sonu Rathore and Rajkumar Tyagi to four-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 14,100 each.

A case was lodged against the duo in 2014 at the Dehat police station in Bhind district. The CBI later took over the probe following a Supreme Court order.

It is alleged that Tyagi, who was recruited as constable, had passed the exam by arranging a solver to write the paper on his behalf.

After his selection, Tyagi was posted in Dehat. During the scrutiny of the service book of the said constable, it was observed that there were two photographs in the name of Tyagi, one was affixed on the first page of service book and the other on a form filled at the time of physical proficiency test (PPT) for PCRT-2012.

During investigation, it was found that neither the handwriting nor the signature of Tyagi matched with the writings on the answer sheet.

“Thus, it was evident that Tyagi had not appeared for the written exam in 2012. After sincere efforts, the CBI traced the impersonator. It was found that Tyagi had entered into a conspiracy with Sonu Rathore who wrote the exam on his behalf,” the CBI said.

After investigation, the CBI had filed the supplementary chargesheet on March 10, 2018 against the accused.

20230209-232404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP Cong leader withdraws resignation 24 hrs after tendering it

    Mainpuri bypoll: Akhilesh, Dimple visit Shivpal for ‘blessings’

    Parineeti learnt Krav Maga for three months for ‘Code Name Tiranga’

    Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag