A special Vyapam court on Thursday awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment to two accused in a case related to the police constable recruitment exam of 2012 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, known as Vyapam.

The court sentenced Sonu Rathore and Rajkumar Tyagi to four-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 14,100 each.

A case was lodged against the duo in 2014 at the Dehat police station in Bhind district. The CBI later took over the probe following a Supreme Court order.

It is alleged that Tyagi, who was recruited as constable, had passed the exam by arranging a solver to write the paper on his behalf.

After his selection, Tyagi was posted in Dehat. During the scrutiny of the service book of the said constable, it was observed that there were two photographs in the name of Tyagi, one was affixed on the first page of service book and the other on a form filled at the time of physical proficiency test (PPT) for PCRT-2012.

During investigation, it was found that neither the handwriting nor the signature of Tyagi matched with the writings on the answer sheet.

“Thus, it was evident that Tyagi had not appeared for the written exam in 2012. After sincere efforts, the CBI traced the impersonator. It was found that Tyagi had entered into a conspiracy with Sonu Rathore who wrote the exam on his behalf,” the CBI said.

After investigation, the CBI had filed the supplementary chargesheet on March 10, 2018 against the accused.

