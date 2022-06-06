Environment Canada has released a Special Weather Statement forecasting a cold front expected to move through the Greater Toronto Area bringing showers and thunderstorms resulting in total rainfall amounts of 25 mm to 50 mm between tonight and Tuesday afternoon. The weather system is expected to move from the west to east with possible quick moving thunderstorms producing locally higher rainfall amounts. Due to some uncertainty in the track and timing of the cold front, exact timing and rainfall amounts may vary.

Scattered showers could start as early as this evening and progress to steady rain during the overnight period with varying intensities with the highest rainfall rates occurring during the overnight and the early Tuesday morning periods. The rain is expected to taper off Tuesday afternoon/evening.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) is advising the public to avoid all recreational activities in or around water at this time and please exercise caution if one must be around any bodies of water, rivers or streams as well as the Lake Ontario shoreline. Please keep children and pets away from banks as they may be slippery and unstable, warns the TRCA.

Due to the total rainfall expected, all rivers within the GTA may experience higher water levels and greater flows. The combination of slippery and unstable banks, and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions near rivers or other water bodies. Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms could result in poor visibility and ponding of water in low lying areas or areas with poor drainage.

This Water Safety Watershed Conditions Statement will be in effect through Wednesday June 8. If you are in danger, call 911 immediately.