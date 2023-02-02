INDIA

Specially-abled woman death case: K’taka police take up investigation

The Karnataka police have launched a probe into the mysterious death of a 23-year-old specially-abled woman from Chhattisgarh in Ullal town of this Karnataka district, police said on Thursday.

Sarita Varma’s body was found hanging on January 30 with her mouth gagged. A foul play is being suspected in the incident.

According to police officials, the deceased was deaf and mute. The cloth had been thrusted tightly into her mouth. It appears that she was killed before being hanged by miscreants, they said.

The woman was living with her brothers and a sister-in-law on the first floor of a rented accomodation. All of them were out when the incident took place. The house owner is an ailing elderly person who lives on the ground floor.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a youth used to frequent the house to deliver food to the house owner.

Two youths have been taken into police custody and are being interrogated.

20230202-101004

